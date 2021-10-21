Advertisement

Superintendent’s Corner: Bettendorf Community School District

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday, TV6 received an update from the Bettendorf Community School District.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse went over the enrollment numbers, COVID-19 positivity rate in schools, and hopes for the school board ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

“Right now we have a few grades that are unable to take new students, that are new requests for open enrollment, that would be in our grade school and 9 & 12th grade at our high school. Elementary we still have capacity to accept new open enrollment,” said Dr. Morse.

Dr. Morse says the school along with members in the community have been working with an outside entity to look at the district’s priorities, where they want Bettendorf to be in 5 years and to formalize their process.

The TV6 News Alert Desk will also hear an update from North Scott Community School District Oct. 26. You can watch it live on our TV6 news app and website.

You can also take a look at updates from the Rock Island-Milan School District.

