Cooler temps this weekend with frost Saturday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Clouds are hanging tough along and east of the Mississippi this morning keeping temps to the 40s, but areas to the NW are seeing their first frost or freeze of the season under clear skies. Today will feature some sun but will end up mainly cloudy this morning and partly sunny this afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but the threat is quite low. Saturday morning will bring a frost for the entire area under clear skies. Look for lows to bottom out in the mid to low 30s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be the day to watch for a heavy rain event in our area with heaviest amounts along the Iowa Missouri border. This 1″-3″ rainfall will be accompanied with gusty winds which will limit highs to the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Few afternoon sprinkles. High: 55º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 36º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM frost then sunny. High: 59º.

