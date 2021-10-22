Advertisement

Deere & Co. agrees to pay healthcare, incentive pay as UAW negotiations continue

Deere & Co. on Friday said it will continue to provide healthcare for UAW-represented...
Deere & Co. on Friday said it will continue to provide healthcare for UAW-represented production and maintenance employees as collective bargaining negotiations continue.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Co. on Friday said it will continue to provide healthcare for United Auto Workers-represented production and maintenance employees as collective bargaining negotiations continue.

In a short statement, the company said it also will provide employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before workers began to strike on Oct. 14.

“John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits,” the company said in the statement. “We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates both on-air and online.

Related stories
Labor expert weighs in on potential short, long-term impacts of John Deere strike
Quad Cities rallies for John Deere workers on strike
Strike pay to start soon for John Deere union members on strike
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating vehicle theft

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports 15,131 new COVID-19 cases, 183 deaths over 7 days
Humility Homes & Services, Inc., along with the Quad Cities Housing Council, will open and...
Humility Homes & Services to open winter emergency shelter Dec. 1
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff Venhuizen is retiring.
Rock Island police chief retiring at the end of October
ACS Tournament
Iowa ACS Pool Tournament is back in the QC