Deere & Co. agrees to pay healthcare, incentive pay as UAW negotiations continue

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Co. on Friday said it will continue to provide healthcare for United Auto Workers-represented production and maintenance employees as collective bargaining negotiations continue.

In a short statement, the company said it also will provide employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before workers began to strike on Oct. 14.

“John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits,” the company said in the statement. “We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together.”

