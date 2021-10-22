Advertisement

Humility Homes & Services to open winter emergency shelter Dec. 1

Humility Homes & Services, Inc., along with the Quad Cities Housing Council, will open and operate a winter emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services, Inc., along with the Quad Cities Housing Council, will open and operate a winter emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the area.

HHSI said it has remodeled its emergency shelter basement, increasing capacity by 70% to accommodate the additional beds needed for the seasonal shelter during the winter months.

Anyone who needs shelter will be able to access the winter emergency shelter starting on Dec. 1. The shelter will be located at 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport.

The winter shelter will open at 9 p.m. every night and close at 7 a.m. each day.

The closing of the seasonal shelter will occur when the weather conditions are optimal around April 15.

“Humility Homes and Services is very proud to serve as the site of the winter emergency shelter this year,” Christie Adamson, assistant director of Humility Homes & Services, Inc., said.

“We anticipate an increase in the demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone deserves to have a safe, warm bed during the coldest months of the year. We saw that need and decided to act proactively by remodeling our basement and converting our offices into additional space for the seasonal shelter.”

For the past two years, HHSI has operated the emergency overflow shelter that used to take place at King’s Harvest.

