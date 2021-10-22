Advertisement

Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 boosters starting Friday

Hy-Vee is now offering free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Hy-Vee is now offering free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters.(WEAU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is now offering free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters. It’s available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in its eight-state region.

The company made the announcement late Thursday.

Hy-Vee says the FDA and CDC recommend the Moderna booster dose 6 months following the second dose of the vaccine for the following people:

· Long-term care facility residents

· Individuals ages 65+

· Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,

· Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Both organizations also recommend the J&J booster for all of its vaccine recipients 2 months after vaccination.

The booster is available for free to those who are eligible, regardless of insurance coverage.

Hy-Vee recommends you schedule an appointment. You can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Fire crew responds to early morning house fire in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating vehicle theft

Latest News

Joel Chavez, 20, of Kewanee, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by...
Kewanee man charged with gas station robbery
Frost Saturday morning
More clouds than sun today
Strike pay for union members to start soon
Strike pay to start soon for John Deere union members on strike
The Quad Cities community showed their support for United Auto Workers on strike at John Deere...
Quad Cities rallies for John Deere workers on strike