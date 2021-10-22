Advertisement

Illinois reports 15,131 new COVID-19 cases, 183 deaths over 7 days

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 183 deaths since Oct. 15.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 183 deaths since Oct. 15.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,680,908 cases and 25,590 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 1,277 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus.  Of those, 323 were in the intensive care unit and 152 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 2.2%, according to IDPH.

IDPH also reported that 15,203,716 vaccines have been administered statewide and 7,198,320 people, 56.5% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 29,950 doses.  Since Oct. 15, 209,651 doses were reportedly administered stateside.

