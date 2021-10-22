Advertisement

Iowa ACS Pool Tournament is back in the QC

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After canceling due to COVID-19 last year, the Iowa ACS Pool Tournament is back in the Quad Cities with record numbers for registration.

The President of the Iowa ACS Association Tim Bringman says almost 1-thousand people will have registered for the event come the last day, Sunday Oct. 24th.

He says anyone from amateur’s to highly skilled pool players come to the ACS Tournament to play, Bringman says some of the big response comes from having the event held in Downtown Davenport.

Up to $50,000 is on the table for players get a piece of.

Bringman says not only is it a way to help the economy in the Quad Cities but since it was cancelled last year, its been a way for old friends to meet back up and new ones to be made.

This event goes through Oct. 24th, its free to the public to come and watch, tonight’s game kicks off at 7pm.

For more information you can head to the Iowa ACS Pool Tournament website.

