Kewanee man charged with gas station robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed a gas station.

Around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Kewanee police were dispatched to the Cenex Gas Station, 220 N. East Street, for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told police that a man went into the store and brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the cash register, police said in a media release.

The man forcibly took $1,293 from the cash register and then left the store, according to the release. Employees were able to provide a detailed description of the man and showed officers the surveillance footage of the robbery.

Officers searched the area and found the man, Joel Chavez, 20, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street approximately fifteen minutes after the robbery, according to the release.

During the ensuing investigation, officers located the suspected weapon - later determined to be a BB gun - and the stolen money along with other evidence tying Chavez to the crime, according to the release.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison, and robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Bond was set Wednesday at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.