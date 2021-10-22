Advertisement

North Scott, PV advance in volleyball playoffs while 2A XC Runners look to qualify for state

Playoffs for Fall sports in Iowa is officially underway
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa volleyball regional semifinals went on across the state Thursday as Fall sports begin their playoffs. Burlington faced off against 4A #2 North Scott and Central took on 5A #2 Pleasant Valley.

Meanwhile, runners gathered in Anamosa for the 2A XC state qualifying meet and Central football took on Iowa City High in the regular-season finale.

