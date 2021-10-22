Operation Santa Vendor Fair at Sherrard High School

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - This weekend a vendor fair is happening at Sherrard High School as a fundraiser for Operation Santa, a year-long fundraising process that each school within the Sherrard School District takes part in. The mission for Operation Santa is to have every child in the district experience a happy holiday season. Vanessa Schulenberg, a Special Education teacher at Sherrard and All-School Senate leader, along with Stacey Blackwell the Guidance Counselor at the high school, join Paula to talk about what to expect at the vendor fair and to share what Operation Santa is all about. The All School Senate is the club that is helping with the set up of the Vendor Fair. It will cost $2.00 to get in and they will have a raffle and baked good auction as well as the vendor booths in the commons of the high school.

Operation Santa first started in 1990 as a student service project. That year, they raised over $4,000 and donated 3,000 pounds of food to families who showed a need. Ever since, this fundraiser has created happiness for families within the district every holiday season.

Event Details:

When : Saturday, October 23 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where : Sherrard High School, 4701 176th Street Sherrard, IL

Admission : $2

