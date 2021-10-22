Police: Man reported missing in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a man reported missing this week.

Police say Markeese M. Williams, 22, was last seen leaving his home around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was last known to be in the area of the I-80 Truck Stop and Comfort Inn in Walcott Thursday.

Police say he may be en route to Chicago.

Police say he is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 120 pounds and was wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, a black Northface thin coat and tan Nike Air Force Ones.

The police department said William was reported missing by his mother and he has been listed as a missing person via the national reporting system. Police said his family is concerned about his current health condition.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call your local law enforcement agency.

