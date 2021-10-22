Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 58 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported three more deaths from COVID-19.

They are a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care facility, a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 40s who was hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 370 deaths.

The health department also reported 58 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,614. As of Friday, 26 people were hospitalized in the county. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.

“We are starting to see some hopeful news, in regard to fewer daily cases and decreasing hospitalizations,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “However, we can’t let up because of what we saw last fall with quickly rising cases and hospitalizations. Last fall and early winter’s case surge led to 171 deaths between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.”

The new cases include:

One woman in her 70s

Four women in their 60s

Three women in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

Three women in their 30s

Two women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

One girl in her teens

Three men in their 80s

Four men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Three men in their 50s

Three men in their 40s

Four men in their 30s

Five men in their 20s

Six men in their teens

Five boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.