Spooktacular 5K helping those with traumatic brain injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a Halloween-themed 5K and fall festival happening next weekend as a fundraiser for an important resource that helps those living and recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

Brain injuries are more common than you may realize. 1.7 million people sustain brain injury each year and this annual tally includes over 33,000 Iowans. More than 100K Iowans are currently living with disabilities due to this trauma.

Claire Motto Steil Empower House, is the PSL guest informing viewers about Empower House, the non-profit’s upcoming annual fundraiser, and the unfortunate frequency that individuals sustain brain injury. Empower House is the first and only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa.

The Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival is set for Oct. 23 at Quinlan Court in downtown Davenport. The race will start at 10 a.m. Details about the fest are below.

Admission to the festival at Quinlan Court is free and open to the public. The festival will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 23rd at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5K Run/Walk will be along the walking path, beginning and ending at the festival. The race is for registered participants (registration from children 10 and under is optional.) There is a team challenge for the race. Anyone, friends, family or coworkers can form a team. Your team could win a trophy for the largest registered team! Click here for more race information or Register Here. Registration fees are $30 per person.

Why Support Empower House? Empower House — A Brain Injury Clubhouse of the Quad Cities is a place where people with brain injuries age 18 and over come to be productive and enjoy contributing to a common cause and just “belong”. Empower House provides an environment to learn work and life skills while contributing to community as well as feeling a sense of belonging and purpose. The Clubhouse model began in 1948. Now there are more than 300 Clubhouses around the world. Nearly 30 of these clubhouses focus on people with brain injuries, but Empower House is the first and only brain injury Clubhouse in Iowa.

