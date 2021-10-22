Sterling man wanted in connection with home invasion

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a home invasion where a person was assaulted on Sept. 27.

Police said Cycle T. Poff, 24, of Sterling, is wanted on a Whiteside County

Police said he is 6-feet-3-inches tall 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to Poff’s whereabouts to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or our local law enforcement agency.

If you wish to remain anonymous, police ask you to call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.