Strike pay to start soon for John Deere union members on strike

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Strike pay from the United Auto Workers union will start soon for John Deere employees on strike. According to the UAW, those on the picket line will get $55 per week Monday through Friday.

Strikers current on union dues and on active payroll before the strike started are eligible for the $275 per week. Members must do their assigned picket duty to receive the pay and benefits.

UAW’s website says striking employees can get another job in the meantime, but if they receive gross pay from outside work that is equal to or greater than $275 they will lose the weekly benefits except medical and prescription drug assistance.

If an employee crosses the picket line UAW says “all strike benefits cease immediately and appropriate action may be taken under the UAW Constitution.”

