Tent-n-Treat at Family Halloweekend

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Maura Warner, Vice President of Market for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois explains an event happening this weekend with the Girl Scouts. Family Halloweekend happens tomorrow, October 23 at Camp Liberty in New Liberty Iowa. Kids of all ages will make their way along a spooky haunted trail, take a tour of camp on a hayrack ride, dress up in their favorite costumes, and go tent-n-treating! Girl Scout troops will decorate their own tent for others to go trick-or-treating at.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street New Liberty, IA

Cost: $5 for participants

