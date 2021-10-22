Advertisement

Zombie Hayrack Hunt at Snowstar

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The zombie hunt begins this weekend at Snowstar! An event that has been three years in the making is happening for the Halloween season. Rod Leatherman from Snowstar shares what this event entails:

Action Valley Paintball located within Snowstar’s resort is hosting the event with hayracks having paintball guns connected to the sides of the hayrack for families to help hunt these zombies within the resort. Every participant will received all of the gear needed, including 100 paintballs with the admission fee of $15. There will be food and fun for the whole family!

Event details:

Where: Action Valley Paintball (located at Snowstar) 9500 126th Street West, Andalusia, IL

When: October 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: $15 including 100 paintballs

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf
Fire crew responds to early morning house fire in Bettendorf

Latest News

Spooktacular 5K
Spooktacular 5K helping those with traumatic brain injuries
Humility Homes & Services, Inc., along with the Quad Cities Housing Council, will open and...
Humility Homes & Services to open winter emergency shelter Dec. 1
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff Venhuizen is retiring.
Rock Island police chief retiring at the end of October
ACS Tournament
Iowa ACS Pool Tournament is back in the QC