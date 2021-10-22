Zombie Hayrack Hunt at Snowstar

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - The zombie hunt begins this weekend at Snowstar! An event that has been three years in the making is happening for the Halloween season. Rod Leatherman from Snowstar shares what this event entails:

Action Valley Paintball located within Snowstar’s resort is hosting the event with hayracks having paintball guns connected to the sides of the hayrack for families to help hunt these zombies within the resort. Every participant will received all of the gear needed, including 100 paintballs with the admission fee of $15. There will be food and fun for the whole family!

Event details:

Where: Action Valley Paintball (located at Snowstar) 9500 126th Street West, Andalusia, IL

When: October 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: $15 including 100 paintballs

