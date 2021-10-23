Cool Sunshine Today

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- FREEZE WARNING/FROST ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM mainly along and north of I-80.

Big changes ahead through the weekend. We’ll start off with areas of widespread frost this morning, followed by cool sunshine during the day. Clouds will be on the increase by evening, with rain developing overnight and continuing into Sunday. That rain could become heavy at times, producing 1″ to as much as 3″ totals in some areas, mainly south. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50′s to near 60 degrees both days. Look for off and on rain chances heading into next week, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s.

TODAY: AM frost, then cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain developing after midnight. Low: 43°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers and thunderstorms. Strong storms and heavy rain likely. High: 56°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

