FIRST ALERT DAY 10.24.21 Sunday Noon until Midnight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system out of the west could pack a powerful one-two punch, with periods of widespread moderate to heavy rain during the day, and strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon/evening, mainly south. (KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has put many of our southern counties at a LEVEL 1/MARGINAL RISK to a LEVEL 2/SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. The southern tip of the region will see an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. The main threats will include strong winds, hail, and a low risk for isolated tornadoes. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1″ to as much as 3″+, again, mainly south of I-80. This excessive rainfall could mean flash flooding for some locations. Be prepared for quick rises on area rivers and streams, and ponding on roads and low lying areas.

1" to 3"+ Rainfall totals likely Sunday. Flash Flooding possible. (KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

