LIVE: Davenport school board forum held Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Candidates for the Davenport school board will answer voters’ questions during a forum at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

There are three spots up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. The candidates are:

  • Bruce Potts, incumbent
  • Farrah N. Powell
  • Karen Gordon
  • Allison Beck, incumbent

Saturday’s forum will be focused on questions regarding how the school board’s decisions impact marginalized students.

It will be hosted by the Davenport Chapter of the NAACP Unit 4019 and Davenport LULAC, Friends of MLK.

It also is co-sponsored by Dress for Success Quad Cities; Gathering of Women; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The forum will be moderated by KWQC-TV6′s Talya Faggart. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins also will speak about changes to Iowa’s election law.

TV6 will air the forum live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Visit TV6′s Learn United page to learn more about education in the Quad Cities area.

