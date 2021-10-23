Advertisement

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at Omayyid Square in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a gas station.
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigating vehicle theft

Latest News

Utility costs expected to soar, LIHEAP assistance in high demand
Utility costs expected to soar, LIHEAP assistance in high demand
Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward
Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward
Deere & Co. on Friday said it will continue to provide healthcare for UAW-represented...
Deere & Co. agrees to pay healthcare, incentive pay as UAW negotiations continue
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids