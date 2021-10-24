Advertisement

3 charged with attempted murder of Rockford police officer

Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted murder of a Rockford police officer.(23 WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been charged in what authorities say was an attempted murder of a Rockford police officer.

The three males ranging in age from 18 to 21 also face aggravated discharge of a firearm. Rockford police allege that an officer was patrolling around 6 p.m. Thursday when he saw a stolen vehicle.

The officer allegedly started following the vehicle, when it turned around and the occupants began firing with handguns, striking the police car several times.

Police were able to stop the vehicle later after tips from the public and arrest the three occupants.

