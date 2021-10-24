Geneseo and Rock Island square off in regional final, plus HS football playoff matchups are announced
26 games will happen next Friday and Saturday in hs football
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, ILL. (KWQC) - Illinois boys soccer playoffs were underway as Rock Island hosted Geneseo for a Western Big 6 clash for the regional title. Plus, Iowa and Illinois announced matchups for next week’s first and second-round matches for football. 26 teams from the QCA will be competing in next week’s football games.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.