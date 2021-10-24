Advertisement

Geneseo and Rock Island square off in regional final, plus HS football playoff matchups are announced

26 games will happen next Friday and Saturday in hs football
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, ILL. (KWQC) - Illinois boys soccer playoffs were underway as Rock Island hosted Geneseo for a Western Big 6 clash for the regional title. Plus, Iowa and Illinois announced matchups for next week’s first and second-round matches for football. 26 teams from the QCA will be competing in next week’s football games.

