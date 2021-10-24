Advertisement

Scott for Tots hosts Toy Drive Kickoff in Clinton

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Scott for Tots toy drive hosted its kickoff event today at Ray’s Time Out in Clinton.

The drive collects not only toys, but also coats, hats, and gloves. All of the items will be distributed to children in the Quad City Area through the Holiday Network.

The Network is a community effort and is a part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Clinton County. Each family receiving gifts will also be given a box of food.

“It’s a great feeling for me to see that no kid is going to wake up on Christmas morning without some toys,” said Scott Stubblefield, Toy Drive Coordinator. “That’s what it’s all about.”

These are the following locations where you can donate, all in Clinton:

  • Billion Auto | Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Clinton Printing | Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Hometown Cash Advance | Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Iron Horse Fitness | Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Mediacom | Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Retried and Senior Volunteer Program | Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
  • Ruhl & Ruhl | Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Last year, Scott for Tots gave Christmas gifts to over 1,000 kids and is hoping to reach even more this year.

