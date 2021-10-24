Advertisement

Torrential Rain Likely Today

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon/evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect now through Midnight for severe storms and heavy rain***

Storms producing torrential downpours will continue during the day.
Storms producing torrential downpours will continue during the day.

Don’t count on any outdoor plans for Sunday--strong to severe storms, torrential rainfall and the potential for flash flooding will all be a part of the forecast for your Sunday. Expect heavy rain this morning, and severe storms this afternoon and evening. This all day rain event could produce 1″ to 3″+ totals, so a FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect until 7 AM Monday for the southern two thirds of the viewing area.

Torrential rain expected for much of the TV6 viewing area.
Torrential rain expected for much of the TV6 viewing area.

Be prepared for quick rises on area rivers and streams, and ponding on roads and low lying areas. Do not attempt to drive across flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain continues into the overnight hours, coming to an end Monday morning. Look for highs in the 50′s with off and on rain chances next week.

Heavy rain and strong storms will be part of our all day weather event.
Heavy rain and strong storms will be part of our all day weather event.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe with torrential rainfall possible. High: 53°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe with heavy rain. Low: 47°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending in the morning, then gradual clearing and breezy. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

Torrential rain expected across the region today.
FIRST ALERT DAY 10.24.21 Now until Midnight
