Caramel Apple Cocktails with Prairie Farms

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeMetria Isabel from Prairie Farms, Cheese Division mixes Paula another cocktail with Prairie Farm’s milk. During the holidays, Prairie Farms has flavored milk that is both delicious and healthy!

Caramel Apple Cocktail

  • 1/2 cup ice
  • 2/3 cup Prairie Farms Salted Caramel Milk
  • 1 oz. Spiced Rum
  • 1 oz. Sour Apple Liqueur

Directions:

  1. Rim a ‘fun’ glass with some bottled caramel sauce. Pour an even layer of peanut topping on a flat plate. Press the rim of the glass onto the peanuts to coat.
  2. Combine ingredients above in the order listed into a shaker or pint glass.
  3. Stir with a cocktail spoon to a count of 10.
  4. Pour into glasses and garnish with an apple slice.

