Celebrate ‘Stellaween’ (or any holiday) with Stella Rosa Wines

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Stella Rosa is a collection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines that boosts over 20 unique flavors. These wines were created by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, a Los Angeles establishment since 1917. Their artisan winemaking tradition has continued through four generations.

From within the tasting rooms of San Antonio Winery, customers repeatedly requested a sweeter, light, refreshing wine. The Ifamily took this unique opportunity to create a new semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine style. That led to the birth of Stella Rosa.

Watch the segment featuring guests Ryan Deines of Stella Rosa Wines and Michael McCaffery, distributor, to talk their array of wines and where viewers can find the products. Black is the top seller in the Quad Cities. There is a Stella Rosa Stellaween Scene contest is going on this week: ENTER IF YOU DARE (HERE)

Some of the following wines are highlighted:

  • Stella Rosa Black (bubbles)
  • Stella Rosa Red (semi-sweet, fruity)
  • Stella Rosa “Stellaween” limited-edition bottles of Black or Red
  • Stella Rosa Blackberry
  • Stella Rosa Pinot Grigio
  • Stella Rosa Asti (full sparkling---perfect for holiday celebrations)
  • Stella Rosa Organic Orange Fusion

Stella Rosa Wines (website) / FACEBOOK

