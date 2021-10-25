Fall Cocktails from Prairie Farms
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeMetria Isabel from Prairie Farms, Cheese Division joins Paula to mix up some fall cocktails! Prairie Farms recently won many awards for their dairy products that are farm fresh - from the farm to table.
Spooky Peanut Butter Chocolate Cocktail
- 1/2 cup ice
- 1 cup Prairie Farms Peanut Butter/Chocolate Milk
- 1 oz. Creme de Cacao
- 1 oz. Peanut Butter Vodka
- 2 oz. Good Vodka
Ingredients:
- Rim a fun glass with orange and black sprinkles by running your finger around the top 1/4″ with light corn syrup
- Combine ingredients above in the order listed into a shaker or pint glass.
- Stir with a cocktail spoon to a count of 10
- Pour into ‘fun’ glasses and garnish with peanut butter candy cup.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.