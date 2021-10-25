Advertisement

Fall Cocktails from Prairie Farms

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeMetria Isabel from Prairie Farms, Cheese Division joins Paula to mix up some fall cocktails! Prairie Farms recently won many awards for their dairy products that are farm fresh - from the farm to table.

Spooky Peanut Butter Chocolate Cocktail

  • 1/2 cup ice
  • 1 cup Prairie Farms Peanut Butter/Chocolate Milk
  • 1 oz. Creme de Cacao
  • 1 oz. Peanut Butter Vodka
  • 2 oz. Good Vodka

Ingredients:

  1. Rim a fun glass with orange and black sprinkles by running your finger around the top 1/4″ with light corn syrup
  2. Combine ingredients above in the order listed into a shaker or pint glass.
  3. Stir with a cocktail spoon to a count of 10
  4. Pour into ‘fun’ glasses and garnish with peanut butter candy cup.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ap Images
Over 3,000 Quad Cities residents without power
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Christopher Stucke, 21, Maurice Citchen, 19, and Jade Carter, 18, are charged with attempted...
3 charged with attempted murder of Rockford police officer
Amber L. Schaefer, 39, is hurt after falling out of a moving bus in Hanover, Ill. Saturday.
Woman hurt after falling out of moving bus in Jo Daviess, Co.
Torrential rain expected across the region today.
FIRST ALERT DAY 10.24.21 Now until Midnight

Latest News

Cocktails 2
Caramel Apple Cocktails with Prairie Farms
Pumpkin Palooza 2
Pumpkin Fun with Dietitian Nina
Pumpkin Palooza!
Pumpkin Palooza!
Washington Jr. High cancels school Monday due to power outage