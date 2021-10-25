Fall Cocktails from Prairie Farms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DeMetria Isabel from Prairie Farms, Cheese Division joins Paula to mix up some fall cocktails! Prairie Farms recently won many awards for their dairy products that are farm fresh - from the farm to table.

Spooky Peanut Butter Chocolate Cocktail

1/2 cup ice

1 cup Prairie Farms Peanut Butter/Chocolate Milk

1 oz. Creme de Cacao

1 oz. Peanut Butter Vodka

2 oz. Good Vodka

Ingredients:

Rim a fun glass with orange and black sprinkles by running your finger around the top 1/4″ with light corn syrup Combine ingredients above in the order listed into a shaker or pint glass. Stir with a cocktail spoon to a count of 10 Pour into ‘fun’ glasses and garnish with peanut butter candy cup.

