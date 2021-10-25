Homicide unsolved after 3 years, family remembers victim

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Halloween marks three years since Corey Harrell, Junior was shot and killed in the Moline City Hall parking lot.

Harrell was driving west on River Drive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, when shots rang out from a black SUV, leading to a chase.

Police found him in the parking lot moments later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is an incident his family has been blindsided by, telling TV6 Investigates about the utter shock they felt when they first heard the news.

“My first reaction was this can’t be true, I thought it was a prank and a joke,” said Tyson Parks, Harrell’s cousin, “because it happened on Halloween, and when I got the call I was at work.”

Parks and other family members came together this morning to the spot where he died to remember Harrell. They say he was full of love, energy and resilience.

“He was always the life of the room,” said Demond Thompson, another cousin of Harrell’s,”[he] always had a joke to say, always brought people together.”

Thompson says he grew up just four doors down from Harrell and remembers him as more of a brother.

Harrell’s family all said both on and off camera that he was an over all good man. They say he was working on a new business and looking to go back to school at the time he was killed.

As a brand new father to a baby boy named Cain, Harrell was looking forward to his life as a father. His family says he had no known enemies or troubles surrounding him.

“He wanted to be a good father to his son, I had just went and seen him with Cain,” said Parks, “that memory is vivid in my min, of a young father wanting to do the best for his family.”

Instead, Harrell’s family has come together to remind the public that it has been three years since he was shot and killed, and the case remains unsolved.

“It affects us everyday in different types of ways,” says Thompson, “you see his son not being able to see his father, [to] grow up with his father.

“Justice looks like somebody being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and accountability,” said Parks, “and the community stepping up and saying hey we wont tolerate this.”

TV6 has confirmed with the Moline Police Department that for the first time they will be releasing the names of persons of interest during a press conference Wednesday.

Anyone who has more information is urged to contact the Moline Police Department immediately, at 309-797-0401, to help solve Harrell’s death.

