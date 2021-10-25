Jury convicts Moline man of setting fire that killed woman in 2017

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury on Friday convicted a Moline man of setting a house fire that killed an 88-year-old woman in 2017.

Court records show the jury deliberated for more than two hours before finding Jason M. Church, 38, guilty of first-degree murder and residential arson in the death of Marion L. Dreier.

A sentencing hearing date has not yet been set, court records show.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Moline Fire Department were called at 4:23 a.m. Jan. 22, 2017, to a house fire in the 4000 block of 13th Street.

According to court records, a neighbor said they heard a loud boom and saw flames coming from the home.

Three people were able to get out of the home, but Dreier was trapped. She later died from her injuries.

The home belonged to her daughter, according to prosecutors.

An arson investigator later determined that gasoline was poured on the outside window of the open porch.

Jonathan Barnard, a special prosecutor with the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, told jurors in his opening statement that prior to the fire, McChurch had arranged to sell $600 worth of methamphetamine to Dreier’s grandson. However, McChurch left with the money and did not give the man the drugs.

According to Barnard, the man and his acquaintances went to McChurch’s Moline home and assaulted him.

Barnard said video surveillance from a nearby gas station the morning of the fire showed McChurch purchasing cigarettes and $8.49 worth of gas. A clerk who knew McChurch said he was not his usual self and was “edgy,” he said.

McChurch’s attorney, Herb Schultz, told jurors in his opening statement that swabs taken from a gas can found in the investigation were not tested for DNA.

He said that while the evidence will show that McChurch was at the gas station that morning and paid for gasoline, there is no evidence that he put it in the gas can.

There also were no witnesses that saw him set a fire that morning, Schultz said.

