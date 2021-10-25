Advertisement

Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing his gun says he was “doing what needed to be done.”

James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions.

“It was definitely not what I was expecting, but you always have to be ready for that kind of stuff,” Kilcer told the Yuma Sun.

Kilcer, now a Army Yuma Proving Ground civilian employee, said the suspect and his companions were looking at the clerk, not him.

“I scanned them for any other weapons and didn’t see any,” Kilcer said. “I knew he was my guy at that point.”

Kicler sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with a bag of drinks. He says he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

“I guess I was just in the right place at the right time,” Kilcer said. “I was doing what needed to be done.”

The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested another juvenile involved in the case Friday morning. That suspect was also booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The third suspect was still being sought.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Keyciyah Huge, 23, is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department on charges of theft,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple charges in Bettendorf
Torrential rain expected across the region today.
FIRST ALERT DAY 10.24.21 Now until Midnight
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Ap Images
Over 3,000 Quad Cities residents without power
Bettendorf police say Markeese M. Williams, 22, was last seen leaving his home around 10 p.m....
Police: Man reported missing in Bettendorf

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup
Two of the suspects face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. A third was still...
Former Marine stops armed robbery at Arizona gas station
The 30-year-old Sheeran says he will do interviews and performances from his house while he...
Hollywood Minute: Ed Sheeran positive for COVID, Duran Duran releases new video
A prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” killed...
Hundreds in film industry gather to honor cinematographer killed by prop gun