More Illinois state workers agree to be vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) Governor JB Pritzker announced the largest union agreement regarding vaccines for some 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME.

According to the state, the agreement will ensure employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs are protected with the COVID-19 vaccines. Employees under all union vaccine agreements are required to get their first shot by October 26 and second shot by November 30.

“We’ve overcome tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and I want to thank our partners in the labor movement for being a part of the solution, said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union vaccine agreements.

To further encourage vaccinations under the agreements with the unions, employees will receive an additional personal day. If the vaccine administration is not available during an employee’s regularly scheduled shift, the employee may be compensated at their regular pay for the time taken to receive the vaccine. In addition, vaccinated employees will receive paid “COVID time,” so that if a vaccinated employee gets COVID-19 they will receive a period of paid time off without using their benefit time.

State health officials say vaccination is the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal life. All Illinois residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost and proof of immigration status is not required to receive the vaccine. To find a vaccination center near you, visit vaccines.gov.

