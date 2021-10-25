One dead, suspect in custody in Sterling home shooting

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Sterling, police said.

Sterling police responded around 7:40 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of West 4th Street for a disturbance call.

According to a media release, officers found a man who had been shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they took one person into custody who was on the scene; they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.

No other information was released Monday.

Police were assisted by Rock Falls police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance Services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

