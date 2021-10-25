Advertisement

Over 150 pounds of prescription medications collected Saturday in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 150 pounds of prescription medications were collected during a drug take-back event Saturday at the Moline Police Department.

The police department partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which encourages residents to safely dispose of unwanted, expired, or unused prescription medications.

According to a media release, volunteers collected six full trash bags with a total weight of 155 pounds of prescription medications. The medications will be destroyed at a facility “where it can be done in an environmentally safe manner,” according to the release.

“The Moline Police Department would like to thank our residents for their responsible efforts in properly disposing of unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications,” the department said in the release.

“These responsible acts can save lives through less accessibility of those that can intentionally or unintentionally abuse or misuse them. Prescription medicines are also toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly.”

