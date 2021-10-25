Over 3,000 Quad Cities residents without power

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Over 3,000 homes are without power Sunday evening as severe weather hits the Quad Cities.

MidAmerican’s website shows 2,980 customers have been without power since around 5:00 p.m. Crews are working to restore power. Depending on your neighborhood, power may be back between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday.

In Davenport’s Prospect Park, a tree reportedly hit an electric pole at 5:40 p.m., leaving surrounding areas without power.

Alliant Energy’s website shows 176 customers near Clinton have been without power for several hours as well. Crews are on their way to restore power, approximately by 10:30 p.m.

