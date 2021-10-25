Pumpkin Fun with Dietitian Nina

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cooking a pumpkin doesn’t have to be tricky; it’s actually a delicious treat! Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes and are a fun addition to cooking and baking routines. When cooking, choose a small pumpkin with no blemishes and with the stem intact. Smaller pumpkins tend to be more flavorful and tender. The orange flesh is sweet, mild and great for desserts, breads or cookies. Save the large, well-shaped pumpkins for carving. Pumpkin puree is perfect for soups, pies, quiches, sauces, breads and other sweet and savory dishes. The pulp can be frozen in the amount needed for later use in your favorite recipe!

Pumpkin Spice Chia Seed Pudding

1 cup Hy-Vee vanilla almond milk

1/2 cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin

1/3 cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds

3 TBSP. Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee vanilla extract

1/4 cup Hy-Vee vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt

Hy-Vee granola, for garnish, if desired

Directions:

Whisk together vanilla almond milk, pureed pumpkin, chia seeds, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Divide mixture between 2 (10 oz.) serving glasses. Top each with Greek yogurt. Garnish with granola and fresh berries, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.