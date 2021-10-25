Advertisement

Pumpkin Palooza!

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Nina Struss from Hy-Vee demonstrates various ways to use pumpkin nutritionally. Pumpkins are loaded with beta carotene, which has been shown to help fight cancer, heart disease and aging. They are a great source of vitamin C, potassium and even fiber! In fact, a study conducted by the USDA found that pumpkins as a fiber source tended to curb the appetite of dieters, while providing high nutrition content for calories consumed.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Energy Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 1 1/2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats
  • 1/2 cup canned Full Circle Market organic 100% pure pureed pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup Hy-Vee whole natural almonds
  • 2 TBSP Hy-Vee Select 100% maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp. Hy-Vee ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup Hy-Vee milk chocolate baking chips

Directions:

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. Place dates, quick oats, pureed pumpkin, whole natural almonds, maple syrup and ground nutmeg in a food processor. Cover and process until combined.
  3. Stir in milk chocolate baking chips. Roll mixture into 18 (1-in.) balls. Place on prepared baking sheet; flatten each ball. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

