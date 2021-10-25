Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 48 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 372.
The new deaths are a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term facility, according to the health department.
The health department also reported 48 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,662 since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 26 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients was 44.
The new cases are:
- Three women in their 70s
- Four women in their 60s
- Four women in their 50s
- One woman in her 40s
- Four women in their 30s
- Three women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- One girl in her teens
- Two girls younger than 13
- One man in his 90s
- Two men in their 80s
- Two men in their 70s
- Five men in their 60s
- Three men in their 50s
- One man in his 40s
- Three men in their 30s
- One man in his 20s
- One man in his teens
- Two boys in their teens
- Four boys younger than 13
