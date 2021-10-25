Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 48 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 372.

The new deaths are a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term facility, according to the health department.

The health department also reported 48 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,662 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 26 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients was 44.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Four women in their 50s

One woman in her 40s

Four women in their 30s

Three women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

One girl in her teens

Two girls younger than 13

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Two men in their 70s

Five men in their 60s

Three men in their 50s

One man in his 40s

Three men in their 30s

One man in his 20s

One man in his teens

Two boys in their teens

Four boys younger than 13

