Showers move out and the wind picks up

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Widespread rain will come to an end this morning, but gusty north winds will continue to make it another raw day. Temps won’t warm up a whole lot with most areas getting back to the low 50s, but it certainly will feel colder than that with winds gusting up to 35mph. Tonight, skies will clear, and Tuesday will bring a break from the active weather before another system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. We are on track for another all day rain event on Thursday that will wrap up Friday with blustery conditions. The good news, once we make it past Friday morning, we are dry through Halloween weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

TODAY: AM rain. High: 52º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 57º.

