Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event returns to Moline

By Samson Kimani
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation hosted the Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event Saturday at the Greenvalley Softball Complex in Moline. Dozens of families attended the free event as it was canceled last year.

Over 20 businesses and organizations decorated their vehicle’s trunks and handed out candy. Kids and parents alike dressed up in all kinds of costumes.

“It brings back a sense of normalcy to how things used to be,” said Stacy Laake, Special Event Marketing Specialist for Moline Parks and rec. “We still keep everyone spaced out and socially distanced, but we also like to offer free things for the citizens of Moline and the quad cities. So it’s really important for us to have these special events.”

Davenport Public Library will also hold a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be hosted at the Fairmount Library on North Fairmount Street.

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event returns to Moline
