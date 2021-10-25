Today’s ag report: Pumpkin recycling

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hi there and welcome to this week’s ag report where we discuss stories and ideas that demonstrate that agriculture happens on more than just the farm.

And this week we are talking all things pumpkin. Yes we have a lot of them out there for decoration or eating our pumpkin pie, it’s a great time of the year. But did you know that you can recycle your pumpkins? So instead of putting them in the trash, you can set them outside and they are great for wildlife. A big reason for this is they’re 90% water. So they’re really easy to break down. So if you have a wooded area behind your house cut it up and throw it back there. Not to let it decompose, but because animals love it. Birds and squirrels love the pumpkin seeds, just remember though, no salt, pepper, no seasoning. It’s a really easy way to get rid of them. You can also cut them up and throw them out because deer love them and they’re rich with vitamin C. That is an easy way to recycle your pumpkins instead of throwing them out instead of filling up a landfill. It is worth nothing that we live in a very pumpkin rich region. They’re warm weather loving vegetables. Now here’s the deal, if you are planting pumpkins you want to do it in June since they take 110 days to mature. So you’ve all been to a patch or bought pumpkins since late September and early October so we are talking late may and early june for planting pumpkins. Did you know Illinois is the #1 ranked state for pumpkin production. In fact Morton, IL near Peoria is considered the pumpkin capital of the world. They can around 80% of the world’s pumpkin down there. Just some fun facts about your pumpkins, always a fun way to recycle them as well and mother nature loves it as well.

If you have a story idea for this segment. Send us an email at news@kwqc.com.

