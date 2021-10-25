Woman hurt after falling out of moving bus in Jo Daviess, Co.

HANOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison, Ill. woman is hurt after falling out of a moving bus in Hanover, Ill. Saturday.

According to the Jo Daviess Sheriff, deputies responded around 11:04 p.m. to IL Rt. 84 South north of W. Whitton Rd. for a report of a woman falling out of a moving vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies learned a bus carrying multiple people was traveling southbound on IL Rt. 84 South when the driver began to turn on a slight curve in the road. Deputies say the woman, Amber L. Schaefer, 39, was on the bus and not seated. The press release says Schaefer lost her balance and fell into the side doors of the bus. The doors then opened, and deputies say the woman was thrown onto the shoulder of the road.

Schaefer was flown to a hospital in Rockford. Her condition is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

