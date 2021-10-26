Bettendorf school board race

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections. We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/news/education/learn-united (or www.kwqc.com). TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running for re-election primarily because I have enjoyed my first term and feel that I can continue to do a good job of representing our constituents. If elected, I will prioritize that our constituents are heard. We will continue to make student-based decisions and continue to be fiscally responsible.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I have served the past 4 years on the board (2 as Board President and 1 as Vice President). Additionally, I have a background in finance and community development.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

First of all, we are landlocked so we must turn to long-term strategic planning. We are also facing in immediate issue of our students being drastically behind due to the year-long absence of full time in-person learning.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

Any potential budget cuts should happen as far away from the classrooms as possible. I would like to know what the SSA from the state will be when we set our budget rather than estimate, but this is a state issue, not a district issue.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

In addition to my board experience, I make difficult professional decisions regularly. It is paramount that the decisions are data-driven.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

Whether I agree or not is irrelevant. I am not a state legislator nor is it the position that I am running for. I will share that based on what my observations, it appears that 80%-90% of the parents and students in our district agree with the law.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I feel that a severe disservice was done. The district did multiple surveys of parents for input and ignored the majority’s input each time. As stated previously, our kids are now behind where they should be and this will take several years to get that lost time back.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

No, we serve as a voice of our constituents and they deserve to be heard as part of their constitutional right. We should strive to set the tone of productive conversation.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

Again, my duty as a board member is not to agree or disagree with state laws.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

We need to look at what caused some of these issues before we can try to address them. We need to listen before we can direct staff on how to concentrate resources.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

My thought is that true open enrollment creates competition and that competition will force everyone to perform or families will talk with their feet and choose a better competitor. The BCSD has historically benefited from open enrollment and I hope to see that trend continue.

