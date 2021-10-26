Bettendorf school board race: Andrew Champion, incumbent

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/. TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I have enjoyed serving as a member of the Bettendorf School Board for the last four years. This board needs to remain focused on maintaining effective long-term leadership in the district. This will create consistency within the district and allow us to implement long-term planning. I want to continue focusing on providing safe facilities to support our district staff. I have two children in this district and its ongoing success is important to me.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I have a working knowledge of school district operations.

I will bring to the school board skills from my job as a police officer which require I actively listen, use problem-solving skills and work as part of a team to solve problems.

My professional experiences give me a unique current perspective on the community issues impacting our schools.

I have a working knowledge of government budgets, procedures, and policies.

Past president of the Bettendorf Police Officers Association with experience in collective bargaining.

Current Member and past president of the Bettendorf Police Officers Association.

Founding member and current treasurer - Bettendorf Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

The major issues facing our district in the coming years are maintaining effective long-term leadership, creating a long-term strategic plan and successfully implementing it, maintaining a school board that understands its role and creates consistency to improve public perception. These steps will allow the district to align curriculum and support services across buildings. This will result in an ability to attract and maintain quality employers, resolve student-related concerns and improve academic performance.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

A large percentage of the district budget goes directly to employee salaries and benefits. This leaves only about 15% leftover for all the other needs. We have addressed small budget-related concerns by offering programs encouraging early retirement. We have also realigned some central office positions and filled vacant positions based on need. We have focused the last four years on the long-term planning of facilities-related needs. From exercise equipment to classroom furniture to paint on the classroom walls. Long-term planning helps prevent unexpected costs which can lead to budget cuts.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

I think some of this question has already been answered in question 2. Also, a board member’s responsibility is to provide oversight of the district. The superintendent is hired to conduct the day-to-day operations of the district. I would look to the administrative recommendations if budget cuts were ever needed, then evaluate the different options the administration has recommended.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

The state law prohibiting mask mandates is a double edge sword for me. It would have been beneficial for the district to been provided notice the law was being signed so we could communicate the information to students/staff/parents before the buildings opening the next day. I also believe the law eroded local control of schools. What works in one district may not work in another. I however understood the rationale of the law being passed. The state was becoming a web of different city/county/local ordinances which were becoming cumbersome and difficult for people to follow. It was a tough decision either way and in the end, we were able to keep students in our buildings. I am comfortable where we are as a district right now.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I do wish the resources had been in place to start a more robust voluntary testing and/or screening process. This was not just an issue in the BCSD. The resources and testing equipment simply were not available due to the scope of the pandemic. We began working on a pilot testing program with the Scott County Health Department at Bettendorf High School. We could have had the ability to fully reopen our buildings faster. We went through several transitions after Governor Reynolds initially closed schools in the spring of 2020. We transitioned from 100% online, to hybrid to full in-person learning. As more was learned about Covid and it’s transmission, we have reacted accordingly.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I have no safety concerns at our school board meetings. I welcome the increased participation in local government and would love to see parents and community members continue to come to meetings to learn about curriculum, day-to-day budgets, and facilities needs.

I would only advocate for everyone to listen to others and be respectful. We can have disagreements and remain civil.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

It is important to note this law bans some specific components of what is “lumped together in the catch-all term critical race theory”. It keeps some of these divisive topics from being the base of a curriculum but does not prohibit educators from answering questions on the topic if a student were to ask. Nor does it prohibit some of these topics from being worked into a wider curriculum. However, I do think the same thing could have been accomplished at the local level through board/district policy. A school district could create a curriculum based on the district’s needs and the expectations of the community. I feel like this would have been better handled at a local level.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

Inequality in student performance can be caused by countless factors. This is why it has become so important for districts to provide such a large number of services. From before and after school programs, mental health, nursing, counselors, therapists, credit recovery, academic supports, and nutrition services. It takes collaboration throughout the district to address this issue. Collaboration and alignment of services between the buildings are essential so services can travel with the student as they migrate through the district.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

I understand why parents would want to enroll their students into neighboring districts and became frustrated they were unable to exit their home district. They wanted the best for their kids and simply thought open enrollment was best for their families. I support parent choice on this issue. However, this law was passed with little or no warning and it did not provide districts much time to react. Districts that had students leaving did not have time to react to reduced enrollments, and districts that stood to gain students had to react quickly to multiple requests to enter the district. I also believe some changes could have been written into the open enrollment laws regulating the transfer of student files/records between districts.

