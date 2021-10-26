Bettendorf school board race: Linda Smithson, candidate

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/. TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running for school board because I want the Bettendorf district to continue to move to the future. There have been some incredibly positive changes being made. Change is hard but consistency and a vision for the future will help the district. If elected, my priorities will be to support our new administration, look at the strategic plan for the district and create unity by listening to all stakeholders.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I am currently a teacher in Davenport. I am very familiar with how school districts and boards work. I am an advocate for students and for education. When my own school was in danger of being closed, I attended DCSD board meetings, spoke and advocated for our students. In Bettendorf, I have served on the School Improvement Advisory Committee, been part of a focus group at the High School focused on the results of the Conditions for Learning survey taken by students, parents and staff in the district. I have also been part of Fine Arts Boosters and PTA. When the district was looking for a new superintendent, I attended forums and left feedback on the candidates. I also put my name in for the board when Director Struck left and a new director was appointed.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

I believe that the major issues facing our district are that we need to look at and address our changing diversity and support consistency in administration. I am a proponent for making sure that teachers have the best tools available to teach all students, including those that come from different backgrounds. I also believe we should be looking at the data in order to respond to the needs of our students, both in academics and behavior. I firmly believe the new administrators and superintendent should be given time in order to create the changes needed to address needs.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

While Bettendorf is in a good position financially, I would look at the future to make sure we are making decisions that are sustainable in the long run. In making financial decisions, we need to ensure that any major projects/expenditures are ones that create learning experiences for all students. I want to look at the big picture. Should cuts be needed, I would look to keeping them as far away from the classrooms as possible.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

I have served in leadership roles with a variety of groups. In doing so, I believe that creating consensus is important. If we were to have to reduce staff, I would make sure that contract language for doing so is followed and that we are making any cuts as far away from the classroom staff as possible.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

I do not agree with the ban. I believe that data at the local level is key. In looking at the current date, in the week of Oct. 2-8, in Bettendorf, 25 students/staff tested positive. That is 1 in 208 people. In Davenport, which has a mask mandate, there were 22 students/staff that tested positive during the same time. That equates to 1/727 people. I also believe that keeping our students and staff safe should be one of the highest priorities. I believe that local data and our local health departments should help us make decisions.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

In general, I believe that our district has done a good job, with the exception of masking currently, as seen above. When schools were first closed, I had a freshman and a 4th grader. I appreciated the thought and planning put into the end of the year work that was given. In the 20-21 school year, both of my children were online. Our elementary teachers did an absolutely phenomenal job at making sure all students were engaged. I cannot thank them enough. I was also very impressed with the High school. When they realized that the plan, they had created for first quarter wasn’t working, they responded and changed what they were doing. Again, the staff was incredible. As for safety, I believe the district has done a good job with the constraints they have been given, up until the past month or so.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I do not personally have safety concerns; however, I do think that we need to be clear as a board in what we can and cannot do. When board members have to make hard and controversial decisions, it is important that we make clear what our responsibility to the community is and how our decisions are based.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

In examining the law, House File 802, it becomes clear that the law is vague and is being used as a touchstone to incite division. Due to the fact that it’s not a clear law I do not support it in this form.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

I would use data to guide our choices of curriculum and instruction. Early intervention and choosing the right interventions based on data will help to close the gap. I would also provide our teachers with continued professional development on best teaching practices. Our teachers are amazing, they deserve the tools they need in order to teach all of our students. In addition, I would continue to support community services in order to help our families and students in need. We currently work with community partners and that collaboration is important to keep.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

This issue is tricky for me. As a Davenport teacher, I realize that open enrollment can hurt DCSD. However, as a Bettendorf Board member, I would welcome open enrollment for some of the same reasons. We are a land-locked district that can only expand so much. Open enrollment does allow our district to grow.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.