Bettendorf school board race: Traci Huskey, candidate

Why are you running for the school board?

If elected, what will be your priorities? I decided to run for school board because of my history and sense of pride that I have for this community and district. I have friends and family who live, work, and send their kids to school here and they deserve to have a board member looking out for them. I’m committed to making positive and meaningful changes to keep the district moving in the right direction and I’m driven to build trust between the board and the community. Why am I running? Because I want to continue to make Bettendorf Better. Why? Because I care. My top two priorities are to collaborate with each principal to begin addressing the behavior & safety concerns for teachers, staff, and students. And I will lead the way in building trust between the administration, board, BCSD employees and community by demanding accountable, respect and transparency.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

Professionally, I work in the technology division at John Deere. I work alongside an army of global leaders with unique experiences daily where we collectively work on complex problems. When digging into these complex problems my strengths are: I need to determine who needs to be involved, what is the best way is to resolve the situation and how is it going to get done. To answer the who, what and how, I’m exceptional at driving collaboration among different groups within the company to get them answered.

Personally, I have been a student, employee, and a parent of the Bettendorf district. I graduated in 1993 and I worked in the Bettendorf school district as a para-educator from 2008-2010. The perspectives I gained inside of the classroom daily to witness student interactions, understand how the teachers engage their students and understand the impact of administration’s leadership is vital to the impact I can make in this role. As a parent, I have been active in the Grant Wood PTA, school fundraising as well as activity participating in school board meetings. Over the years I have had many conversations with parents, teachers, and administrators of Bettendorf Community School District where we have been able to openly discuss concerns and ideas.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

Lack of trust, accountability & transparency. I think that the lack of administrative leadership we have had to the past has created a divide in our community and we need someone passionate and strong enough to talk about the tough conversations instead of sweeping them under the rug.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

My response would be to ask myself; how do my decisions relate to our mission statement? I would not be in favor of cutting anything that is education-related or anyone that has direct interactions with our students, this would be considered an off-limits budget cut, including budgets that support the fine arts and other extracurriculars. I believe we could be a little lighter on the administration side. We recently added a new position to the central office, whose job description includes tasks that mimic those of the superintendent, curriculum director, principals, and finance director. To me, this seems either an unrealistic position or just another administrative layer.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

I answered some of this in my experiences or stills question already. In my role, I have a budget for each of the projects that I lead. Prior to making any spending decision, I do my due diligence to ensure that it’s the best fiscal decision for my project and company. In addition, I would work closely with and rely on the expertise of our Director of Finance and other Board Members for any decision that needs to be made.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

Since this is a law, we do not have much to discuss other than our opinion. I agree with the law, it should be a parent’s choice if they want their student to wear a mask.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

In the beginning of the pandemic, everyone did the best they could with the information they were given. During the May 16th school board vote to continue using face masks the vote was 4-3 in favor of keeping masks mandatory. I did not agree with this decision and felt that parents’ voices were not being heard.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I do not have any concerns with safety during a board meeting.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

Since this is a law, we do not have much to discuss other than our opinion. I do not support CRT. I do not believe in judging others based on race, gender or sexual identity.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

This has been an issue since I went to school here. If anyone has the perfect answer to this question, I would love to hear it. We can start by inviting community leaders to discuss their ideas and suggestions on how to resolve this. I do not believe there is one answer to this question and getting input from multiple sources is important. We can also begin benchmarking other communities who have had similar struggles and have made significant changes.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

Since this is a law, we do not have much to discuss other than our opinion. I think we need to ask people coming into our district why they are choosing our school. This shows areas of strength. But it is even more important to ask why they are leaving; this shows areas of weakness. I am tired of losing families to neighboring districts and if we begin asking the why, then we can begin fixing those areas. Ignoring our weakness is unacceptable.

