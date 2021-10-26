Clinton school board race: Marlee Nimmick, candidate

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

My name is Marlee Nimmick and I am running for school board because I have three children within the school district and would like to have an active role in their education and academic environment. My priority is to be a good representative of parents and children within our district.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I have been a nurse in our community for 10 years. I am caring and kind and have a desire to serve our district. Communication and problem solving are skills I feel I possess, along with a medical perspective.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

I believe that one of our biggest issues as a district is losing families to open enrollment. I believe that we need to look at all aspects of each of our schools to find why this is occurring and how we can make improvements that encourage local families to want to stay within our local school district.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

I have not reviewed our district’s budget at this time and look forward to seeing and learning more about how the district spends money and look for ways to strategize and capitalize on the needs of our schools; because I have not reviewed the existing budget at this time I do not know how I would change such.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

Financial and budgetary decisions need to be made in ways in which benefit our students and the district as a whole. I look forward to learning about the district’s current budgeting plans. My own personal experience with budgeting is simply from that as a family of 5 and budgeting for our families needs.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

I agree with banning a mandate. I believe that each child, each family, has different circumstances as to mask or not and I don’t believe it should be a one size fits all plan. I think there are means and ways that the school could better accommodate families that face concerns with being immunocompromised and desire to be masked. Masking healthy children can be a hindrance to their immune systems. Children are resilient and have robust immune systems that require exposure to bacteria and illnesses. If you do not have sick children, you have extremely unhealthy adults. Children need to build their immune systems as school-agers. Masking is only effective if it fits effectively, worn throughout the day effectively and is removed with proper hand hygiene effectively, as well as cleaned if wearing a cloth mask. Most children do not do this in an effective manner for eight hours of the day and many have came to school with dirty, unclean, unwashed masks.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I believe the school has done their best in providing safety for staff and students during the pandemic. We were all learning as it went and data was rolling in. They followed what was believed to be best practice at the time. As we continue to collect more and more data regarding the pandemic, I believe it is pertinent to look at the larger picture when making decisions regarding these concerns and issues. Unfortunately in current times, you can’t simply look at the recommendation, you need to dive deeper and study the data and weigh risk versus benefits based on the population using critical thinking.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I do not have safety concerns around school board meetings. I think that it is essential that as board members and as a parent to children within the district, we can listen to all sides and hear out others thoughts, feelings and concerns and be willing to validate them; even if we need to agree to have different stances. I think that we need to continue to encourage parents to voice their views and opinions so that we have a good overall representation of our district.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

I believe that in schools we are teaching children about life and encouraging unity regardless of our differences and unique qualities. I believe that teaching ideas that pit one race or sex against the other is damaging to our children. Kids do not need to be made to feel superior or inferior based off their race and/or sex. To teach history is one thing, but to do so in which such a division is drawn is not helping our future generations grow in a positive manner.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

I think the schools could improve upon ways of helping to assist families in every population. Getting to know the families of the students, finding their barriers, helping to get them adequate resources and services to help give their children the best possible outcomes. Growing in communication with parents as well as possibly more community resource outreach within the schools to bridge the gap.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

I think this is a hard question because I believe parents open enroll for many various reasons. However, this can also cause hardship in schools being over or underpopulated based off of open enrollment movement. As a parent I believe I should have the opportunity to open enroll my children into whatever district I feel is the best fit and in order to keep that unequal balance from occurring schools need to look introspectively to see what they can improve upon or the reason for enrollment outside of their district to better themselves. I think that having the ability to open enroll your child into different districts holds schools accountable to strive to be the best they can be for students in order to keep local students within their district.

