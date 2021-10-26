Clinton school board race

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections. We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/news/education/learn-united (or www.kwqc.com). TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities? (declined to answer; see below)

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member? (declined to answer; see below)

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district? (declined to answer; see below)

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget? (declined to answer; see below)

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff? (declined to answer; see below)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why? (declined to answer; see below)

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic? (declined to answer; see below)

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate? (declined to answer; see below)

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why? (declined to answer; see below)

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap? (declined to answer; see below)

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this? (declined to answer; see below)

I appreciate you reaching out to me regarding the upcoming school board elections which will be held on November 2. I have served in this capacity for the last 4 years and hope to be re-elected for another 4 years of working with the Clinton Community School District. The mission statement of our district is to educate all students to their highest lever of achievement through an engaging curriculum in a caring community, and this will be my focus if re-elected for another term.

Some of the questions you ask are beyond the scope of the local school bard and not what a majority of the board’s time is spent doing, so at this time, I will decline in answering your questions.

