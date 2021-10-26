Court docs: UAW says they’re complying with injunction order

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last Wednesday, an injunction was filed against UAW Local 281 for the Davenport Works location. New court documents from the union president and chairman say they’ve been complying with the order.

The affidavit, filed Friday, said the Union provided “officers, representative agents, members, and picketers,” with a copy of the order along with directions to refrain from engaging in misconduct.

The documents also mentioned consequences of violating the order, which include the “risk [of] being found in contempt of court and risk [of] jail time of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $500.”

The Union has designated some workers to act as picket captains to help control conduct and they’ve had no more than four people at each Davenport Works gate. Fire barrels, wood debris, material, any other fuel, chairs, and similar items have also been removed from the site, according to the documents.

It’s unclear when the injunction will be lifted. All other strike locations in the Quad Cities are operating as normal.

