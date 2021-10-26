Advertisement

Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest

Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31. Police say 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. (KWQC/Scott Co. Inmate Listing) (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man entered an Alford plea Monday in the shooting death of a woman during a night of civil unrest in May 2020.

Parker M. Belz, 22, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, entered the plea to attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to prove the charge or charges at trial.

According to a written plea agreement filed earlier this month, prison is mandatory. Belz must serve 70%, or 17 1/2 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the plea agreement.

He also will be ordered to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Italia Kelly.

Per the plea agreement, Scott County prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon when he is sentenced Jan. 12.

At 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020, Davenport police responded to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a woman who had been shot during a night of civil unrest across the city.

The woman, identified as Kelly, 22, suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso and subsequently died.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Belz “with premeditation” fired a gun at Kelly, hitting her.

He was arrested in June 2020.

